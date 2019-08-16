Major General Serving In Assam Rifles Dismissed Without Pension For Sexual Harassment

The officer had denied charges against him by the Captain-rank woman officer. (Representational photo)

A Major General serving in Assam Rifles in the north east has been dismissed without pension over a case of sexual harassment involving another serving officer.

The court martial proceedings were confirmed by Army chief General Bipin Rawat today, even though the orders were signed by the Army chief in July itself.

"Army Chief General Bipin Rawat has confirmed the sentence awarded to the officer. The decision of the Chief of Army Staff was intimated to the Major General by the 2 Corps Commander Lt Gen MJS Kahlon today in Ambala," Army officials told news agency ANI.

The alleged sexual harassment incident took place in late 2016 when the Major General was attached to Chandimandir under the Army's Western Command, ANI reported.

The officer had denied the charges against him by the Captain-rank woman officer.

