Fire at Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited plant in Visakhapatnam.

Huge plumes of thick smoke were seen after a fire broke out at a Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) plant in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, today.

Fire engines were immediately rushed to the spot to douse the fire, according to news agency ANI.

The cause of the incident is not yet known, officials said.

No casualties have been reported till now.

More details are awaited.