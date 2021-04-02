Major Fire Breaks Out At High-Rise Building In Kolkata

The cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained, fire officials said. (Representational)

A major fire broke out at a high-rise building located in central Kolkata's Lenin Sarani on Friday afternoon, officials said.

Nine fire tenders were rushed to douse the flames, they said.

Traffic movement on the road in the heart of the city was completely shut as firefighting operations were underway, police said.

Efforts were being made to prevent the flames from spreading to adjacent buildings in the congested area, they said.

The cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained, fire officials said.

There were no reports of any casualty, they said.

