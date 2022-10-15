Major Attack Averted As Explosive Found In Jammu And Kashmir Neutralised

This was an attempt by the terrorists to carry out IED attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

A major terrorist attack was averted after security forces detected a 16 kilogram Improvised Explosive Device or IED on Bandipora- Sopore road of Jammu and Kashmir this morning.

The bomb disposal squad neutralised the IED in a nearby forest area, causing a loud explosion as plumes of smoke billowed from the explosion site.

Officials say this was part of the series of attempts by the terrorists to carry out an IED attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

Three IEDs were found in a bag at Ramban along the Srinagar- Jammu national Highway earlier this week. The highway is the only road link that connects Kashmir with the rest of the country. Besides civilian traffic, the highway is heavily used by security forces.

Last week, three IEDs and three sticky bombs were recovered in Kathua. The recoveries were made after a Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist was arrested in Jammu region.

The explosives and sticky bombs were dropped through drones from Pakistan, officials said.

Frequent use of drones to drop weapons near border areas has become a serious challenge for the security forces in Jammu.

Officials say 191 drones from Pakistan have entered into the Indian territory over the past nine months. Seven of them were shot down, including the ones carrying explosives and weapons.

A fortnight ago, terrorists had carried out blasts in two buses in Udhampur. Police said terrorists had used sticky bombs in both the blasts.

On August 11, a 25 kilogram IED was detected in Pulwama, which officials say, was meant to be used against security forces.