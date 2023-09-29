UP Girl Dies After 'Wrong' Injection, Hospital Staff Dump Body And Flee

The victim's family hasn't yet filed a police complaint.

In a shocking incident of negligence and insensitivity from Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri, a 17-year-old girl died after a doctor at a private hospital allegedly gave her the wrong injection. The victim's family alleges that the hospital staff then dumped her body on a motorcycle parked outside, and fled the spot without even informing them that she had died.

The doctor and the hospital staff have all fled fearing public anger, and the girl's family is demanding justice. A video from outside the hospital showing the girl lying lifeless on a motorcycle has gone viral.

The victim, Bharti, was taken to the Radha Swami Hospital located on Karhal Road in Ghiror area as she had a fever on Tuesday, her aunt Manisha said, adding that she was "absolutely fine" on Wednesday. The doctor then gave her an injection, after which her condition worsened, the aunt alleged, adding that the doctor told her to take Bharti to a different hospital as her condition was worsening and they couldn't do anything about it. She said Bharti was already dead when they asked her this.

Taking prompt action, the Chief Medical Officer sealed the hospital after a nodal officer sent by him to the spot found there was no doctor or administrative staff there.

"There was a patient present in the hospital, who had undergone surgery. He was admitted to the nearest community health centre and the hospital was sealed," Chief Medical Officer RC Gupta said and added that the hospital was registered but the hospital operator was not a doctor, so his license was cancelled.