Main Rail Line To North-East Restored 2 Days After North Bengal Train Accident

Nine passengers died in the train accident

Movement of trains through the derailment affected site resumed today two days after a North Bengal train accident. The main train line to the north-east region has been restored now.

The first freight train passed through the section today. Before that, a down line track was certified fit for train movement at 20 kmph. The first passenger carrying train, Dibrugarh-New Delhi Rajdhani Express crossed over the affected section today.

"The restoration work started on war footing immediately after the rescue and relief operation completed under the supervision of senior officials from Division and HQ. Departments like the P Way, Signal and Telecom and Electrical worked tirelessly day and night to replace and restore all damaged items to start the train operation at the shortest possible time by observing all safety precautions," Northeast Frontier Railway said in a statement.

The derailment of the Bikaner-Guwahati Express happened at 5 pm on January 13 between New Domohani and New Mainaguri section under Alipurduar Jn Division of NF Railway.

As a result of the derailment nine passengers died and 36 were injured. The rail minister had reached the accident site yesterday to inspect the situation. He also visited hospitals and interacted with admitted passengers. He assured best possible healthcare facilities to all admitted passengers. The railway has already paid ex-gratia at the shortest possible time, within hours of the accident.