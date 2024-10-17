Main Accused In UP Durga Puja Violence Arrested After Encounter

The main accused in the Durga puja related violence in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh, has been arrested from near Nepal border. Sarfaraz was trying to flee and was caught after an encounter with the police, sources said. He and a co-accused, Talib, were injured and are receiving medical treatment at a local hospital, the police said.

The clashes had started at the Mahrajganj area of Mansoor village on Sunday evening, with an altercation over music played on loudspeakers during the Durga idol immersion procession.

As the matter snowballed, stone throwing and firing started, in which six people were injured. A man sustained gunshot wounds and died.

The family of Ram Gopal Mishra, a resident of Rehua Mansoor village, had refused to cremate the body and held a sit-down protest. They relented after assurances of action from the police and administration officials.

Tension escalated the next day, with arson and violence in some pockets and the police conducted flag marches to bring the situation under control. More than 30 people were detained in connection with the violence.

