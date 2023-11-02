'Filthy Questions': Mahua Moitra, Opposition MPs Walk Out Of Panel Meet

Mahua Moitra gave her statement to the parliament ethics committee today

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra and Opposition MPs walked out of the parliamentary ethics committee meeting on the cash-for-query matter, questioning the way the meeting was conducted.

The Opposition MPs said the committee asked "personal and unethical questions" to Ms Moitra, and one of the MPs leaked details of the meeting to the media while it was going on.

"What kind of meeting was this? They are asking all kinds of filthy questions," Ms Moitra, visibly upset, told reporters as she and the Opposition MPs stormed out of the room.

Earlier, in her statement to the committee, she said a "sour personal relationship" motivated the filing of the complaint over alleged cash-for-query against her.

The flare-up apparently happened during her cross-examination after lunch.

Ms Moitra has called Supreme Court lawyer Jai Anant Dehadrai, who filed the complaint with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), her "jilted ex".

A large part of her deposition before the committee was about her relationship with Mr Dehadrai as she appeared to blame him for leaks and the allegations, news agency PTI reported.

Ms Moitra found support from some opposition MPs, including N Uttam Kumar Reddy of the Congress and Danish Ali of the Bahujan Samaj Party while a few BJP members, including VD Sharma, wanted her to respond to the substantive part of the allegations and not make it all about personal relationship going bad, PTI reported.

Though Ms Moitra has refuted the cash-for-query allegations, she admitted to giving her parliamentary login ID to businessman Darshan Hiranandani.