BJP Leader Jabs Mahua Moitra After Trinamool Distances Itself From Case

Trinamool Congress refused to comment on controversy surrounding Mahua Moitra. (File)

BJP leader Amit Malviya late last evening took a jibe at Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, saying that her party has "abandoned" her amid a huge row over allegations that she took bribes for asking questions in parliament.

He also alleged that Trinamool Chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has maintained a stony silence whenever her party's leaders are arrested.

"It is not surprising that Mamata Banerjee has abandoned Mahua Moitra. She will defend no one else but Abhishek Banerjee, who is no less delinquent... Several TMC leaders are in jail on serious corruption and criminal charges but Mamata Banerjee has maintained radio silence," Amit Malviya said on X - earlier known as Twitter.

Trinamool Congress yesterday refused to comment on the controversy surrounding Mahua Moitra. "The party has nothing to say on this issue. We think the person around whom this controversy is revolving is best suited to react to this," Trinamool's West Bengal general secretary and spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said.

Party sources say that the party doesn't want to get involved in the controversy and hence will be maintaining a distance.

Mahua Moitra is accused of receiving Rs 2 crore in cash from businessman Darshan Hiranandani for asking questions in parliament.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla seeking a probe into the allegations that Ms Moitra received bribes from the businessman and also gave him her parliament login credentials.



Mr Dubey yesterday also wrote to the Lokpal and sought an investigation into the Trinamool Congress MP's actions. In his complaint to the anti-corruption authority, Mr Dubey has said he is in possession of a letter by Supreme Court lawyer Jai Anant Dehadrai which laid out "disturbing facts with detailed proof" against Ms Moitra.

"In the letter, Mr Dehadrai provides in great detail how, when and where Ms Moitra received bribes from a businessman Sh Darshan Hiraanandani," the complaint said.

Darshan Hiranandani has claimed that Ms Moitra made frequent demands of him and asked him for various favours, including gifting her expensive luxury items. The businessman also alleged the MP had given him her parliament login credentials and that she saw attacking the Adani Group as a way to become famous.

Calling the allegations very serious, the head of the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee, Vinod Sonkar, said that the committee will first examine Mr Dubey's letter and Mr Hiranandani's affidavit. We will then also hear Ms Moitra's version, who has vehemently denied the charges and said she is prepared for any inquiry.

Ms Moitra has denied the allegations and said she is ready to face questions from the Lok Sabha's Ethics Committee.

