Mahua Moitra, Facing Bribery Allegations, Brought 3 Handbags To Hearing

Mahua Moitra arrived for the hearing carrying three handbags.

Trinamool leader Mahua Moitra, carrying three handbags, appeared before the parliamentary ethics committee in the alleged cash-for-query case. Ms Moitra refuted the allegations against her but admitted to sharing parliamentary login details with businessman Darshan Hiranandani.

Ms Moitra's entrance is being perceived by many as a "statement" as it is often pointed out that the Trinamool leader has a taste for carrying luxury handbags. Last year, Ms Moitra was at the centre of a row after being spotted with a Louis Vuitton handbag in parliament, prompting the BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla to term her 'Marie Antionette' -- the last Queen of France who was infamous for her indifference towards poor people.

A few days later, a news portal shared a video on social media of Ms Moitra arriving in parliament carrying a different bag while adding that the Trinamool leader opted for a change in "fashion sense" after the controversy. However, Ms Moitra responded: "My dears- this is also Louis Vuitton - the Pochette. Do look it up - will save you time trying to figure it out."

The parliamentary ethics committee is probing BJP Lok Sabha member Nishikant Dubey's bribe-for-query allegations against Ms Moitra. Mr Dubey has accused Ms Moitra of asking questions in parliament on behalf of businessman Darshan Hiranandani in exchange for bribes and favors. Among the several allegations against her, one accused her of receiving gifts from Mr Hiranandani in exchange for asking questions inparliament.

The Trinamool leader recently disclosed that the only gifts she received from Mr Hiranandani were "one scarf, some lipsticks, and other makeup items including eye shadow."

Ms. Moitra disclosed that she had received a birthday scarf, Bobbi Brown lipsticks and makeup, and architectural plans and drawings from her friend, Mr Hiranandani. She clarified that Mr Hiranandani purchased the makeup from Dubai's duty-free store, and the CPWD, a government agency, covered the costs of renovating her home.

The ethics committee has sought the help of the Union ministries of home and information technology to investigate the matter, and has reportedly received answers to its questions from them.

Ms. Moitra, facing accusations of conspiracy, serious breach of privilege, and contempt of the House, argued yesterday that the ethics committee may not be the most appropriate venue for investigating allegations of criminality, given its lack of authority to do so.

In her letter to the ethics committee, which she posted on Twitter, Ms. Moitra requested permission to cross-examine Mr Hiranandani.