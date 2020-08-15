Amit Shah, Sachin Tendulkar, Others Tweet Moving Send-Offs For MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni retires: The 39-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman quit Tests in 2014 (File)

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the most successful Indian captain, has announced his retirement from international cricket. "Thanks a lot for your love and support throughout. From 1929 hrs, consider me as retired," he shared on his Instagram account, ending his successful career in which he led the team to two world cup wins. As soon as he broke the news, his lakhs of fans on Twitter began pouring their love and respect for the legendary wicketkeeper-batsman. His former teammates, including cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, politicians and actors also wished him for the future.

Your contribution to Indian cricket has been immense, @msdhoni. Winning the 2011 World Cup together has been the best moment of my life. Wishing you and your family all the very best for your 2nd innings. pic.twitter.com/5lRYyPFXcp — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 15, 2020

I join millions of cricket fans across the globe to thank @msdhoni for his unparalleled contributions to Indian Cricket. His cool temperament has turned several hot encounters in India's favour. Under his captaincy India was crowned World Champions twice in different formats. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 15, 2020

.@msdhoni has mesmerized millions through his unique style of cricket. I hope he will continue to contribute towards strengthening Indian cricket in the times to come. Best wishes for his future endeavours.



World cricket will miss the helicopter shots, Mahi! — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 15, 2020

When you lead without saying, get the best with out asking, build a team without meetings ,be humble when others crumble and an epitome of simplicity ...you are @msdhoni#Dhonipic.twitter.com/EhC0yFhbOX — S.Badrinath (@s_badrinath) August 15, 2020

Thank you for the magic #Dhoni ???? pic.twitter.com/BQ8f3cqF9m — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) August 15, 2020

Nooooo !!!

You've always known the best ..

Thanks for the entertainment #Dhoni#MSDhonipic.twitter.com/0Jwqb4hgaT — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) August 15, 2020

You have been such an inspiration to every sports person. Made the entire nation proud with your incredible achievements. Thanks for all the great & miraculous memories Mahi bhai. Have a happy retirement & very best wishes for your second innings ???? @msdhoni#Dhoni#DhoniRetirespic.twitter.com/ub8baziDna — Vinay Kumar R (@Vinay_Kumar_R) August 15, 2020

From “India A” to “The India” our journey has been full of question marks, commas, blanks & exclamations. Now as you put a full stop to your chapter, I can tell u from experience that the new phase is as exciting and there's no limit to DRS here!!! Well played @msdhoni@BCCI — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) August 15, 2020

So sorry to hear that #msdhoni retired half an hour ago. A true giant of the game, India's finest wicketkeeper-batsman & a transformative captain, he left a stamp on Indian cricket that defined an era. March on, Dhoniji. There will be other peaks to climb. https://t.co/Y4r8FBCO92 — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 15, 2020

Thank you @msdhoni for all the unforgettable moments on the field of cricket. May your story continue to inspire the young talent of India to never give up, to be patient despite immense pressure and to do their best for the nation. #Dhoni — Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) August 15, 2020

MS Dhoni, an unconventional batsman known for his helicopter shot, made his debut against Bangladesh in 2004/05. He was picked again for a one-day international series against Pakistan. In his second ODI against Pakistan, he scored a blistering 148 in Visakhapatnam, announcing his arrival on the international stage.

He later cemented his position in the Indian side as a match-finisher batsman and a highly skilled wicketkeeper. In 2007, he got the opportunity of his life as he was appointed the captain of the Indian Team in the inaugural T-20 World Cup, which India won after defeating Pakistan in a thrilling final. Four years later, MS Dhoni led the team to the ODI World Cup win.

The 39-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman quit Tests in 2014 and had been on sabbatical since India's semi-final loss to New Zealand in last year's World Cup.