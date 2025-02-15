Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

Mahatma Gandhi's Image On Russian Beer Cans, Social Media Slams Company

The controversy erupted after images of the cans, produced by the Russian brand Rewort, surfaced online

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Mahatma Gandhi's Image On Russian Beer Cans, Social Media Slams Company
The Russian company has been slammed for the production of the cans.

A Russian brewery has come under fire for using Mahatma Gandhi's image on its beer cans.

The controversy erupted after images of the cans, produced by the Russian brand Rewort, surfaced online. Suparno Satpathy, politician and grandson of former Odisha chief minister Nandini Satpathy, shared the photos, urging Indian authorities to take up the matter with Russia.

“My humble request with PM Narendra Modi ji is to take up this matter with his friend, President of Russia. It has been found that Russia's Rewort is selling beer in the name of Gandhi ji," Mr Satpathy said in his post.

The post quickly gained traction, with others expressing their ire at what they saw as a disrespectful act. 

One user questioned the connection between the iconic leader and alcohol, saying, “Highly unacceptable. What is the relation between Gandhiji and alcohol? Stop using his name and image on alcohol, he wasn't alcoholic, instead use his name and image on other products which suit his personality.”

Another social media user condemned the branding, saying, “Shocking & unacceptable. A Russian brewery, Rewort, is selling beer named “Mahatma G.” mocking the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi, an icon of peace and abstinence. This is an insult to India's values & a billion Indians.”

“Nothing less than an FIR along with parliamentary committee on Ethics summoning Vladimir Putin will satisfy me!” read a post.

A video circulating on Instagram further fuelled the controversy. In the footage, two people are seen inspecting the Rewort beer cans featuring Gandhi's image along with his signature. One of them even comments, “Hum currency pe leke ghoom rahe hain (We are carrying him around on our currency),” highlighting the stark contrast between Mahatma Gandhi's representation on Indian banknotes and his image on a beer can.

In 2019, an Israeli liquor company drew criticism for featuring Mahatma Gandhi's image on its bottles as part of Israel's 71st Independence Day celebrations, eventually issuing an apology.

The same year, a Czech brewery was forced to rebrand its Mahatma India Pale Ale following backlash. Similarly, in 2015, an American brewery had to apologise after a Hyderabad court petition led to protests over its use of Gandhi's image on beer cans and bottles.

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Narendra Modi, Russia, Mahatma Gandhi
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now