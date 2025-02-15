Mahatma Gandhi's Image On Russian Beer Cans, Social Media Slams Company

A Russian brewery has come under fire for using Mahatma Gandhi's image on its beer cans.

The controversy erupted after images of the cans, produced by the Russian brand Rewort, surfaced online. Suparno Satpathy, politician and grandson of former Odisha chief minister Nandini Satpathy, shared the photos, urging Indian authorities to take up the matter with Russia.

“My humble request with PM Narendra Modi ji is to take up this matter with his friend, President of Russia. It has been found that Russia's Rewort is selling beer in the name of Gandhi ji," Mr Satpathy said in his post.

My humble request with PM @narendramodi Ji is to take up this matter with his friend @KremlinRussia_E . It has been found that Russia's Rewort is selling Beer in the name of GandhiJi… SS pic.twitter.com/lT3gcB9tMf — Shri. Suparno Satpathy (@SuparnoSatpathy) February 13, 2025

The post quickly gained traction, with others expressing their ire at what they saw as a disrespectful act.

One user questioned the connection between the iconic leader and alcohol, saying, “Highly unacceptable. What is the relation between Gandhiji and alcohol? Stop using his name and image on alcohol, he wasn't alcoholic, instead use his name and image on other products which suit his personality.”

Highly unacceptable ???? what is the relation between Gandhiji and alcohol ? Stop using his name and image on alcohol he wasn't alcoholic instead use his name and image on other products which suits his personality. — ꧁•????ᵃℝ???? •꧂ (@xyzabc123000000) February 13, 2025

Another social media user condemned the branding, saying, “Shocking & unacceptable. A Russian brewery, Rewort, is selling beer named “Mahatma G.” mocking the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi, an icon of peace and abstinence. This is an insult to India's values & a billion Indians.”

Shocking & unacceptable.



A Russian brewery, Rewort, is selling beer named “Mahatma G.” mocking the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi..an icon of peace and abstinence.



This is an insult to India's values & a billion Indians.



I urge PM @narendramodi and @DrSJaishankar Ji to take up this… pic.twitter.com/UjEdWogYpt — Ajay Gupta (@ajayguptaca) February 13, 2025

“Nothing less than an FIR along with parliamentary committee on Ethics summoning Vladimir Putin will satisfy me!” read a post.

Nothing less than an FIR along with parliamentary committee on Ethics summoning Vladimir Putin will satisfy me!! — Vivek (વિવેક) ???????????????? (@Viv_ache12) February 13, 2025

A video circulating on Instagram further fuelled the controversy. In the footage, two people are seen inspecting the Rewort beer cans featuring Gandhi's image along with his signature. One of them even comments, “Hum currency pe leke ghoom rahe hain (We are carrying him around on our currency),” highlighting the stark contrast between Mahatma Gandhi's representation on Indian banknotes and his image on a beer can.

In 2019, an Israeli liquor company drew criticism for featuring Mahatma Gandhi's image on its bottles as part of Israel's 71st Independence Day celebrations, eventually issuing an apology.

The same year, a Czech brewery was forced to rebrand its Mahatma India Pale Ale following backlash. Similarly, in 2015, an American brewery had to apologise after a Hyderabad court petition led to protests over its use of Gandhi's image on beer cans and bottles.