"His Timeless Teachings...": PM's Tribute To Mahatma On Gandhi Jayanti

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Delhi's Rajghat on the latter's 154th birth anniversary.

The Prime Minister said Mahatma Gandhi's impact is global and inspiring people all over the world to promote unity and compassion.

"I bow to Mahatma Gandhi on the special occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. His timeless teachings continue to illuminate our path. Mahatma Gandhi's impact is global, motivating the entire humankind to further the spirit of unity and compassion. May we always work towards fulfilling his dreams. May his thoughts enable every youngster be the agent of change he dreamt of, fostering unity and harmony all over," PM Modi wrote on X.

I bow to Mahatma Gandhi on the special occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. His timeless teachings continue to illuminate our path. Mahatma Gandhi's impact is global, motivating the entire humankind to further the spirit of unity and compassion. May we always work towards fulfilling his…

Tributes poured in for Mahatma Gandhi from all quarters.

President Droupadi Murmu said that Mahatma Gandhi's ideology is timeless and will always be relevant for the world. She urged people to follow his values and teachings for the welfare of the country.

"Gandhiji ideals of truth and non-violence paved a new way for the world. Gandhiji not only fought for non-violence throughout his life but he also took up the cause of cleanliness, women empowerment, self-reliance and farmers' rights and fought against untouchability, social discrimination and illiteracy," she said in a message on the eve of Gandhi Jayanti.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge urged everyone to follow the Mahatma's ideas of truth, non-violence and equality.

"The thoughts and ideals of the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi, who inspired the entire world to follow the path of truth, non-violence and peace, and the founder of the Indian freedom struggle, are relevant for us even today," Mr Kharge wrote on X.

“आप मुझे बेड़ियों से जकड़ सकते हैं, यातना दे सकते हैं, आप इस शरीर को ख़त्म भी कर सकते हैं, लेकिन आप मेरे विचारों को क़ैद नहीं कर सकते।”



~ महात्मा गाँधी



"आप मुझे बेड़ियों से जकड़ सकते हैं, यातना दे सकते हैं, आप इस शरीर को ख़त्म भी कर सकते हैं, लेकिन आप मेरे विचारों को क़ैद नहीं कर सकते।"

~ महात्मा गाँधी

संपूर्ण विश्व को सत्य-अहिंसा एवं शांति के मार्ग पर चलने के लिए प्रेरित करने वाले, भारतीय स्वतंत्रता संग्राम के सूत्रधार,…

"His ideas like truth, non-violence, peace and equality are being challenged today, but we are fighting it by following the values taught by Bapu," he added.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi too paid a glowing tribute to the Mahatma to commemorate the occasion.

"The path of truth, non-violence and harmony, the path to unite India, was shown by Mahatma Gandhi. Hundreds of salutes to Bapu on his birth anniversary," Mr Gandhi shared on X.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena joined other dignitaries in paying tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.