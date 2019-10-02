PM Modi, Sonia Gandhi pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi in Parliament

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president Sonia Gandhi were among political leaders who paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi in the Central Hall of Parliament today on his 150th birth anniversary.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, BJP veteran L K Advani, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad were among others who offered rose petals at the portrait of Gandhi in the historic Central Hall.

Sonia Gandhi was greeted by PM Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. However, there was no exchange of greetings between PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi.

The leaders later paid tributes to former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on his 115th birth anniversary by offering rose petals at his portrait in the Central Hall.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.