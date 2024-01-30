'Mahatma Gandhi's Life Is A Beacon For Our Entire Nation': Chief Justice

"Gandhiji's teachings are as relevant today as they were when he spoke," said DY Chandrachud (File)

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Tuesday said Mahatma Gandhi's "life is not just a beacon only for India", adding his message of compassion, humanity and the oneness of humankind is a message for civilisations across the world.

"Gandhiji's life is a beacon for our entire nation. But his life is not just a beacon only for India, his message of compassion, humanity and the oneness of humankind is a message for civilisations across the world and across time," the Chief Justice of India (CJI) said.

"Gandhiji's teachings are as relevant today as they were when he spoke. Speaking for myself in our work as judges everyday we realise everyday the importance of compassion, universality, tolerance and equality which Gandhiji preached in all his acts and deeds and words," he added after paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary at the Rajghat here.

Mahatama Gandhi was assassinated by Nathuram Godse on this day in 1948.

