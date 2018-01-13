Boat With 40 School Children Capsizes In Maharashtra's Dahanu: Updates

All India | Posted by | Updated: January 13, 2018 15:47 IST
A boat with 40 students capsized in Maharashtra's coastal town of Dahanu.

A boat with 40 school children on board capsized in the coastal town of Dahanu in Maharashtra. The accident took place place today two nautical miles from the shore of the Arabian Sea. Search and rescue operations have been launched with Navy and Coast Guard teams being sent to the area. The incident took place at around 11:30 this morning. According to the local police, 32 children have been rescued so far and the remaining children are still missing. 
 

Here are the updates on the Maharashtra boat capsizing in Dahanu:




Jan 13, 2018
14:54 (IST)
Jan 13, 2018
14:44 (IST)
Rescue efforts are on to locate the other children who were travelling in the boat.
Jan 13, 2018
13:56 (IST)
All our local  officers and staff are on the spot. Rescue team from other dept's are also there: Palghar Superintendent of Police

Jan 13, 2018
13:48 (IST)
Dornier aircraft and helicopters from Daman (near to Dahanu) have also been launched: Coast guard PRO on rescue operations for boat capsize in Dahanu

Jan 13, 2018
13:46 (IST)
The Coast Guard said it has has diverted ships which were at sea and ships are also sailing from Mumbai.
