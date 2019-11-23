'Governor Acted As Amit Shah's Hitman In Maharashtra': Congress Has 10 Questions

Here are the questions Congress asked over BJP's move:
- When did the BJP decide that President's Rule will be revoked and a government will be formed?
- How many BJP-NCP MLAs support Devendra Fadnavis?
- How did Governor verify (support letter?) at night in one hour?
- What time was the President's rule removed?
- What time did Union cabinet meet, who were there, what time did they tell Governor to remove President's rule?
- What time did the Union cabinet sent the letter to the Governor to remove President's rule?
- When was it accepted?
- What time the Governor called Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, what time did they take oath? Apart from one private news channel, even DD or no other media firms, no citizens, no Maharashtra Chief Justice, why was no one called?
- Despite oath, why hasn't Governor said when would Fadnavis will form government?
- Why has the Governor not yet said by when the Fadnavis government has time to prove majority?
