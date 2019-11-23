"Governor Acted As Amit Shah's Hitman In Maharashtra": Congress Has 10 Questions

The Congress had agreed to be in an alliance with the ideologically disparate Shiv Sena, getting over an initial reluctance.

All India | Edited by | Updated: November 23, 2019 16:47 IST
'Governor Acted As Amit Shah's Hitman In Maharashtra': Congress Has 10 Questions

The constitution was subverted, Congress's Randeep Surjewala said (File)

New Delhi:  The Congress today levelled 10 questions at the BJP over the huge political twist in Maharashtra in which Devendra Fadnavis took oath as Chief Minister with Nationalist Congress Party's Ajit Pawar as his deputy. "For the first time in the history of Independent India, the constitution was subverted and the Governor, instead of doing his constitutional duty, acted as a hitman for Amit Shah," said Congress's Randeep Singh Surjewala. The Congress had agreed to be in an alliance with the ideologically disparate Shiv Sena, getting over an initial reluctance. The three parties were expected to continue their talks after it was decided yesterday that Uddhav Thackeray would lead the alliance.
Here are the questions Congress asked over BJP's move:
  1. When did the BJP decide that President's Rule will be revoked and a government will be formed?
  2. How many BJP-NCP MLAs support Devendra Fadnavis?
  3. How did Governor verify (support letter?) at night in one hour?
  4. What time was the President's rule removed?
  5. What time did Union cabinet meet, who were there, what time did they tell Governor to remove President's rule?
  6. What time did the Union cabinet sent the letter to the Governor to remove President's rule?
  7. When was it accepted?
  8. What time the Governor called Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, what time did they take oath? Apart from one private news channel, even DD or no other media firms, no citizens, no Maharashtra Chief Justice, why was no one called?
  9. Despite oath, why hasn't Governor said when would Fadnavis will form government?
  10. Why has the Governor not yet said by when the Fadnavis government has time to prove majority?




