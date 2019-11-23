'Governor Acted As Amit Shah's Hitman In Maharashtra': Congress Has 10 Questions

The constitution was subverted, Congress's Randeep Surjewala said (File)

New Delhi: The Congress today levelled 10 questions at the BJP over the huge political twist in Maharashtra in which Devendra Fadnavis took oath as Chief Minister with Nationalist Congress Party's Ajit Pawar as his deputy. "For the first time in the history of Independent India, the constitution was subverted and the Governor, instead of doing his constitutional duty, acted as a hitman for Amit Shah," said Congress's Randeep Singh Surjewala. The Congress had agreed to be in an alliance with the ideologically disparate Shiv Sena, getting over an initial reluctance. The three parties were expected to continue their talks after it was decided yesterday that Uddhav Thackeray would lead the alliance.