Maharashtra Woman Kills Mother Over Property Dispute, Arrested: Cops

A 26-year-old woman and two men have been arrested for allegedly killing the former's mother over a property dispute in Navi Mumbai, police said on Monday.

The police on Sunday arrested Pranali Pralhad Naik and her associates Vivek Ganesh Patil and Vishal Amresh Pandey, both 19 years old, for strangling her mother, Priya Pralhad Naik (44), a resident of Panvel, an official said.

Following the victim's death on September 13, the police registered a case of accidental death. The post-mortem report, however, stated that she hadn't died of natural causes, said Prashant Mohite, deputy commissioner of police zone II, Panvel.

Investigations revealed that the victim's daughter had hatched a conspiracy with Patil and Pandey, and the three allegedly strangled and killed the woman, he said.

The accused have been booked under sections 103(1) (murder), 61 (2) (criminal conspiracy) and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), the official said.

According to the police, the accused said that the victim and her daughter were in a dispute over some domestic issues and property.

