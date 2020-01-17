'Even Mughals Would Not Have...': Devendra Fadnavis Slams Sanjay Raut

Devendra Fadnavis said, "The ego of power is not right" (File)

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said that the kind of statements Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has made about the descendants of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is something that even the Mughals would not have thought of.

"The kind of statements Sanjay Raut has made against Udayanraje Bhonsale and the descendants of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is something that would not have been done even by the descendants of Mughals if they were alive," Mr Fadnavis told ANI.

"I think that the ego of power is not right. The statement which he made, he must take back. He should submit a public apology to the family of Chhatrapati else Maharashtra will never forgive him," he added.

Mr Raut had earlier asked BJP leader Udayanraje Bhonsale to provide proof of being a descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.