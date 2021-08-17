Union Minister Bharti Pawar Dances With Tribals During 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra'

Bharti Pawar enjoyed the traditional songs sung by tribal men and women by clapping her hands.

Union minister Bharti Pawar and BJP leaders accompanying her broke into an impromptu jig with tribals in Palghar district of Maharashtra on the first day of her ''Jan Ashirwad Yatra''.

The MOS for Health was welcomed by tribals with their traditional Tarpa dance at Manor as soon as she entered the town on Monday afternoon.

The minister soon joined the tribals clad in traditional attire and danced with them in a circle for over ten minutes.

Witness the enthusiastic visuals of Adivasis at #JanAshirwadYatra as their Adivasi Learned daughter from the soil of Maharashtra @DrBharatippawar Ji inducted in the @narendramodi Ji's Cabinet.@JPNadda@blsanthoshpic.twitter.com/lJMqTrmVEr — Sunil Deodhar (@Sunil_Deodhar) August 16, 2021

She also enjoyed the traditional songs sung by tribal men and women by clapping her hands.

BJP MLA Manisha Chowdhary, who accompanied the minister on the first day of her tour, Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Legislative Council Pravin Darekar, Palghar district BJP president Nandkumar Patil, and some activists of the party also matched their steps with the minister.

Apart from Ms Pawar, two other newly-inducted Union ministers Kapil Patil and Bhagwat Karad Monday embarked on the yatra in different parts of Maharashtra to reach out to people.

A union cabinet minister from Maharashtra Narayan Rane is slated to join the yatra between August 19 and 25 in Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts and Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation areas.

