'Victimised, Denied Suitable Post', Alleges Maharashtra Top Cop Sanjay Pandey

Maharashtra's second senior-most police officer Sanjay Pandey has alleged he has been "victimised" by the state government and overlooked for appointment to a "suitable" post.

Sanjay Pandey, currently posted as Director General, Home Guards, has written a letter to the additional chief secretary (Home) and the chief secretary, listing his grievances against the government.

He also a sent a copy of the letter to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (through his private secretary), who holds the Home portfolio.

In the letter, the 1986-batch officer has lashed out at the government, alleging, its "arbitrary, discriminatory and illegal administrative" actions are directly affecting his career.

In his five-page missive, accessed by news agency PTI, Sanjay Pandey said the government has repeatedly "overlooked" him for either the post of Mumbai Police Commissioner or Director General of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

"I have been victimised and have been at the receiving end of numerous transgressions by the government right from the year 2000 onwards.I approached various Tribunals and High Courts and was successful in each and every case. I had to file no less than three proceedings for contempt of court ...and still government has denied me postings and promotions," he said.

An officer with a clean record, Sanjay Pandey has requested the government to do justice by appointing him to a "suitable" post as per cadre rules and established norms.

"Finally, as a government servant and that too in a disciplined force, unlike private servants, we do have rules and conventions which govern our careers and hope we will be governed by these norms rather than ad-hoc, arbitrary, discriminatory and unfair arrangements," he Pandey said.

