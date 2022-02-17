Maharashtra Thermal Power Station Worker Killed In Tiger Attack

After being alerted, forest officials reached the spot (Representational)

A 59-year-old contractual worker of the Chandrapur Super Thermal Power Station was killed in a tiger attack in Maharashtra, an official said on Thursday.

In the recent past, three to four tigers, as well as some leopards and bears were sighted in a jungle near the thermal power station here, according to sources.

On Wednesday night, the victim, Bhojraj Meshram, was returning from work when a tiger attacked him and dragged him into the jungle, range forest officer Rahul Karekar said.

After being alerted, forest officials reached the spot. The body was later shifted to the civil hospital for postmortem.

The family of the victim was given an initial compensation of Rs 20,000 (out of the total Rs 15 lakh), the official said.

The remaining compensation will be paid after completion of the due formalities, he added.

On Tuesday, a tiger was spotted by some people near the thermal power plant, triggering panic among its workers.

Minister of State for Energy Prajakt Tanpure had then directed Chandrapur collector to conduct a meeting with officials of the thermal power station, forest, police departments and civic commissioner to resolve the matter.

On Thursday, a meeting was held at the office of the chief conservator of forests here to discuss the issue.

Notably, the Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve is located in Chandrapur district.

State Board of Wildlife member Bandu Dhotre said three to four tigers have been sighted in a jungle near the thermal power station in the recent past.

It has been observed that the natural habitat of tigers has changed following the availability of prey base in the jungle near the thermal power station and the area also provides a safe hideout to the wild animals, he said.

Mr Dhotre said incidents of man-animal conflict will increase in the area if proper steps to control it are not taken.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)