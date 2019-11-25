'Come, See For Yourself': Sena's Sanjay Raut Tweets Teaser To Governor

Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress have staked claim to the government in Maharashtra.

The Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress have summoned their MLAs to a hotel in Mumbai at 7 pm today and have challenged the Governor to "come and watch" for himself. The MLAs' exhibit was organized after the three parties staked claim to power this morning, claiming the support of 162 MLAs.

"We are all one and together , watch our 162 together for the first time at grand Hyatt at 7 pm , come and watch yourself, Maharashtra Governor (sic)," Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut tweeted.

The three-party alliance, which calls itself the "Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi", went to the Governor three days after the BJP's Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as Chief Minister and NCP's Ajit Pawar as his deputy in an early morning oath ceremony that left everyone in shock.

The Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress have moved their MLAs to various hotels to prepare for a test of strength that they say the BJP will lose.

The Shiv Sena says it has submitted the signatures of 63 MLAs (including independents), the Congress 44 and the NCP 51. The Samajwadi Party also joined the three parties and has submitted signatures of two members.

The Supreme Court is hearing the petition of the three parties, calling the sudden government formation "unconstitutional", and will announce a decision tomorrow.

The BJP told the Supreme Court that it has the support of 170 MLAs, including all 54 of the NCP. On the other hand, the Sena-NCP-Congress also submitted an affidavit to the court claiming the support of 154 MLA; a few signatures were missing as the MLAs were on their way back at the time, claimed NCP.

Ajit Pawar's uncle Sharad Pawar, the chief of the NCP, says 53 MLAs are with the party. Three NCP signatures missing from the letter submitted to the Governor this morning are those of Ajit Pawar, Anna Bansod and Narhari Zhirwal.

