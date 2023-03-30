Maharashtra Sees 63% Jump In Daily Covid Figures, 694 New Cases Today

Maharashtra today reported 694 Covid cases, a massive 63% jump in daily Covid cases in the state. The state reported 483 cases on Wednesday. However, no deaths have been reported.

There are 3,016 active cases in the state.

The last time the state recorded such a high count was on October 27 at 972 cases.

Four weeks back, the state had a positivity rate of 1.05 per cent but between March 22 and 28, it reported 6.15 per cent. Positivity rate indicates the number of positive cases per 100 tests.

The daily reporting of Covid cases is high in districts such as Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Raigad, Nashik and Sangli.

The state government has appealed to people to avoid gathering in crowded places and has urged them to use masks to minimise the spread of the infection.

The country saw a single-day rise of 3,016 fresh coronavirus cases, the highest in nearly six months, while the active cases increased to 13,509, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Thursday.