Maharashtra Results 2019: 'Happy, Pained,' Says Dhananjay Munde On Defeating Cousin Pankaja Munde In Parli

Nationalist Congress Party leader Dhananjay Munde, who on Thursday defeated cousin Pankaja Munde in Parli assembly constituency election in Maharashtra, said he is happy for winning the polls, but sad that someone from the family has lost.

"I am happy. But I am also sad somewhere, being the elder in the family. Whether they consider me as part of the family or not, the blood relation never breaks. I am pained that someone in the family has been defeated," he was quoted by news agency PTI as saying.

Mr Munde was leading in the seat in the Beed district by a margin of over 30,000 votes.

"The people of Parli have given me an unprecedented victory. I thank them. Heavenly Anna (referring to his father) wanted to see me winning. How do I tell him that his son has won, and that too in Parli?" Mr Munde said.

Dhananjay Munde, the Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council of the bicameral state, said he won despite several BJP stalwarts including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah campaigning in support of Panjaka Munde.

Pankaja Munde, daughter of late union minister Gopinath Munde, has accepted her defeat.

"I accept the mandate humbly. This is an inscrutable result. I did not expect the result, given the developmental works carried out during the past five years and the response I received from people," she said.

"Those for whom I campaigned are on the way to victory, but I was not able to win my seat," the Maharashtra Minister added.

Earlier this week, a police complaint had been filed against Dhananjay Munde for allegedly making an objectionable remark against Pankaja. He has denied the charge.

Pankaja Munde had defeated Dhananjay in the 2014 assembly polls.

The BJP-Shiv Sena alliance is ahead in over 150 seats in Maharashtra, which is more than the halfway mark in the 288-strong assembly. The Congress-NCP alliance is ahead in over 100 seats, a considerable increase in its 2014 tally.

