Mumbai reported 3,882 new coronavirus cases and 77 deaths.

Maharashtra on Wednesday reported a record 920 new deaths from COVID-19 and more than 57,000 even as authorities said some of the worst affected districts in the state showed a declining trend in infections.

Capital Mumbai reported 3,882 new cases and 77 deaths while Pune logged 9,084 cases and 93 deaths.

The state currently has 6.41 lakh active cases.