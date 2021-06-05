Maharashtra Reports 13,659 New Covid Cases, Lowest In Nearly 3 Months

In the last 24 hours, 21,776 people were discharged from hospitals in Maharashtra. (File)

Maharashtra today reported 13,659 coronavirus cases, taking the overall tally to 58,19,224 while 300 fatalities pushed the death count to 99,512, according to the state health department. The state also reported the lowest cases since March 10.

In the last 24 hours, 21,776 people were discharged from hospitals, showing an overall recovery rate of 95.01 per cent. The number of active cases dropped to 1,88,027.

Mumbai's Covid case load rose to 7,10,807 with 866 new cases while the death count stood at 15,018 with 29 fatalities, the data showed.

Maharashtra, which is under a strict lockdown to contain the massive coronavirus crisis, will be unlocking from Monday in five phases based on positivity rate and occupancy of beds with medical oxygen.

The first level, for districts with less than five per cent positivity rate and below 25 per cent oxygen bed occupancy, will be allowed to unlock fully with no restrictions. All restaurants, malls, salons, theatres and shops can open in districts under level 1.

The second level is for districts with less than five per cent positivity and oxygen beds occupancy of 25 to 40 per cent. Shops can reopen in districts under level 2. Weddings and gatherings are allowed with 50 per cent capacity.

Local trains in Mumbai, however, will carry only essential workers. Buses in the city will be allowed to run in full capacity, but passengers can't travel standing to avoid crowding.

Districts with 10-20 per cent positivity rate and 60-75 per cent hospital bed occupancy rate will be categorised under level 4. Restrictions won't be eased in areas having a positivity rate of 20 per cent and above and bed occupancy rate above 75 per cent.