10 Feared Trapped In Landslide In Maharashtra's Ratnagiri District

Ratnagiri Landslide: The rescue team has reached the spot, said officials.

At least 10 persons are feared trapped in a landslide in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district, a senior official said on Friday.

In a separate incident, the body of a man was recovered in Chiplun city after the flood water receded to some extent, he said.

Parts of Ratnagiri district have been reeling under floods caused due to heavy rains over the last few days, with major rivers in the district flowing above the danger mark.

"At least 10 people are feared trapped under the debris after a landslide in the district. The rescue team has reached the spot. The local residents, who rushed to safety, alerted the police about it," the official said.

However, details about the incident, including its exact location and time, are yet to be known.

The official said that establishing contact has become difficult due to the poor mobile network and it is posing hurdles in reaching out to the affected people and responding to their SOS calls.

He said that the process to identify the body that was found in Chiplun was on.

Maharashtra minister Uday Samant, who reached Chiplun late Thursday night, said, “Water has receded from several parts of Chiplun city now. But it is true that the water level was very high and it had crossed the 2005 deluge mark."

"The damage assessment work will commence by Friday evening. The clearing of roads, removal of mud and sludge from the streets is the priority now. Several teams of the state electricity distribution company are also on the way to restore electricity in the region," he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)