Maharashtra Opposition Demand Governor's Removal For Remarks Against Icons

Maharashtra Opposition protested against the Governor (in pic) over his remarks against icons

Leaders of the opposition Maha Vikas Agadhi (MVA) in Maharashtra on Saturday demanded removal of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari over his remarks against Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and social reformers Mahatma Phule and Savitribai Phule.

The MVA, comprising the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress, made this demand at a rally held here at the end of their 'Halla Bol' protest march against the Eknath Shinde government over the governor's remarks and other issues.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar, party leader Ajit Pawar, former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and state Congress president Nana Patole spoke at the rally held near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), where the protest march concluded.

The foot march had begun from near J J Hospital at Byculla around noon.

Speaking on the occasion, Ajit Pawar said, "The governor should be sacked in order to save Maharashtra." Sharad Pawar said the Centre should recall Governor Koshyari for insulting the national icons from the state.

Mr Thackeray accused the Eknath Shinde-led government of being ideologically bankrupt.

A huge political storm erupted in the state after Mr Koshyari dubbed Chhatrapati Shivaji an "icon of olden times", leading to the demands for his recall.



