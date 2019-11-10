'Maharashtra Needs Uddhav Thackeray' Posters Seen Outside Matoshree

The Shiv Sena stepped in after BJP refused to stake claim in Maharashtra.

Amid uncertainty over government formation in Maharashtra, a poster calling for Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray to be made Chief Minister has been put up outside Matoshree, the Thackeray's Mumbai residence.

"Maharashtra needs Uddhav Thackeray as CM. It is the wish of Shiv Sainiks that the Chief Minister should be from Shiv Sena," the poster read.

This is not the first time that a poster like this has come up.

On November 5, a poster with the picture of Shiv Sena leader Aditya Thackeray-reading ''My MLA, My Chief Minister''-was put up outside Matoshree.

