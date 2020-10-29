'Companies Ready To Reduce Power Bills': Raj Thackeray After Meeting Governor

"There are lot of issues in Maharashtra and there is no shortage of questions," Raj Thackeray said (File)

The companies are ready to reduce electricity bill and a decision would be taken after Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari conveyed it to the Chief Minister, said Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray after meeting Mr Koshyari on Wednesday.

"My delegation had met Adani and the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) officials, so I met the Governor today regarding the increased electricity bill. Companies are ready to reduce the electricity bill. The Governor will soon convey this to the Chief Minister and take a decision in a day or two," Mr Thackeray said while speaking to the media.

He further said that there were several issues in Maharashtra and one had to get answers from the government.

"There are a lot of issues in Maharashtra and there is no shortage of questions. One has to get the answers from the government. I will meet Sharad Pawar, and if need be, I will meet the Chief Minister as well when the right time comes," he added.

The meeting took place at the Raj Bhawan on Wednesday morning.