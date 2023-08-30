Maharashtra Minister Says Misquoted On 'Eyes Like Aishwarya Rai' Remark

Vijaykumar Gavit regretted his remarks (File)

Maharashtra minister Vijaykumar Gavit expressed regret days after his comments linking the daily consumption of fish to having "eyes as beautiful" as Aishwarya Rai's triggered a row.

In a written reply to the Maharashtra State Women Commission, the minister stated that news channels quoted him out of context, panel chief Rupali Chakankar said on Tuesday.

"Mr Gavit said that he expresses regret if his comments have insulted any women. He had no intentions of insulting women. He also said that he was speaking in a local dialect and the news channels took his comments out of context. I had never used any insulting remarks against women in my lifetime," Ms Chakankar posted on X (formerly Twitter) quoting the minister.

Remarks by Mr Gavit, a BJP leader and state tribal minister, stoked a controversy after the video of his speech at a public function went viral.

"People who consume fish on a daily basis develop smooth skin and their eyes sparkle. If anyone looks at you, the person will get attracted.

"Did I tell you about Aishwarya Rai? She lived near the seashore in Mangaluru. She would consume fish daily. Have you seen her eyes? You will also have eyes like her," the minister was heard saying.

"The fish contain some oils, it makes your skin smooth," he had said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)