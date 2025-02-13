Maharashtra Minister Summoned Over Poll Affidavit After Complaint By 1st Wife

A court in Maharashtra's Beed has issued summons to state minister Dhananjay Munde in connection with a complaint filed by his first wife, who accused him of not disclosing information in his affidavit submitted before the 2024 assembly elections.

A Joint Civil Judge Junior Division and Judicial Magistrate First Class (CJJD and JMFC) at Parli in Beed, issued summons to the NCP leader on February 10. The matter will next be heard on February 24.

In the complaint, she claimed that Dhananjay Munde in his affidavit submitted along with his nomination papers from the Parli constituency, mentioned the names of his wife Rajshri Munde and their three daughters, as well as her two children, her lawyer Chandrakant Thombre said.

However, he did not mention any assets owned by Karuna Munde, the lawyer added.

The complaint was moved online under sections 33 (A) (I) and 125A of the Representation of the People Act.

According to Section 33 (A), it is mandatory to provide true information and concealing it can lead to a 6-month jail term under Section 125 (A).

Thombre said since the minister did not provide true information, Karuna Munde filed an 'online' complaint. Later, they submitted the original complaint to the court.

The magistrate, after the perusal of the documents, issued process (summons) to the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Minister.

Mr Munde is already facing the heat over the arrest of his close aide Walmik Karad in an extortion case related to the murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh in Beed district, the minister's home turf in central Maharashtra.

Last week, a court in Mumbai found "prima facie" evidence of domestic violence against his first wife and ordered Dhananjay Munde to pay interim maintenance of Rs 2 lakh per month to her and their daughter.

The court partly allowed Karuna Munde's plea and directed the NCP leader to pay her Rs 1.25 lakh per month and Rs 75,000 per month to their minor daughter.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)