Maharashtra Minister Receives Threat Letter From 'Maoists'

Alleged Naxals have threatened Maharashtra Food and Drugs Minister Dharmaraobaba Atram in a pamphlet found in eastern Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district, police said on Tuesday.

Dharmaraobaba Atram is the MLA from Aheri in the Naxal-affected district.

The pamphlet, from "Shrinivas" of "Paschim Sub Zonal Bureau", accused Dharmaraobaba Atram and his relative of being "agents" of the Surjagadh steel project and appealed people to protest against them. It also warned the minister to stop "anti-people work".

Speaking to reporters, Dharmaraobaba Atram said the Surjagadh project provides employment to thousands of people and has brought development to the district. He did not heed such threats, he added.

Gadchiroli superintendent of police Nilotpal told PTI that the police are looking into the matter seriously.

