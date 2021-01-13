Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik's Son-In-Law Arrested In Drugs Case

Sameer Khan, Nawab Malik's (in pic) son-in-law, was called for questioning at the NCB office

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday arrested the son-in-law of Maharashtra cabinet minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik in a drugs case.

Sameer Khan, Mr Malik's son-in-law, was called for questioning at the NCB's Ballard Estate office in South Mumbai in the morning.

Sameer Khan reached the office at 10 am and was arrested after several hours of questioning, an official of the central agency said.

He had been summoned by the agency after it found an alleged online transaction of Rs 20,000 between him and one of the accused in the drugs case in which British national Karan Sajnani and two others were arrested last week, sources said.

The agency on Tuesday arrested Ramkumar Tiwari, one of the owners of the famous 'Muchhad Paanwala' shop in Mumbai which is frequented by celebrities, in the same case.

Last week, the NCB arrested three people including Karan Sajnani and claimed to have seized 200 kg of drugs from Khar and Bandra areas.

The drugs included ganja, imported contraband like ''OG Kush'' (a strain of cannabis indica), and curated marijuana, some of which had been sourced from the US, an official said.