Maharashtra Man Jailed For 20 Years For Raping Minor Niece

A man was sentenced to 20 years in jail by a court in Palghar in Maharashtra for raping his wife's brother's minor daughter several times in 2019.

He was convicted by Special Judge MS Deshpande under Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on Tuesday, and details of the order were made available on Thursday.

The minor's father was a fisherman and her mother died some time ago, due to which she was in the care of her grandmother and other relatives.

The accused would often rape her when no one was around and threaten her to not reveal the ordeal to anyone, as per the prosecution.

The accused was arrested after she confided in the accused's son, who in turn told her father, after which a case was filed at Gholwad police station.

