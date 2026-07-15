Maharashtra Man Gets Life Term For Killing Wife Over Infidelity Suspicion

A court in Maharashtra's Beed district has sentenced a man to life imprisonment after convicting him for killing his wife nearly three years ago, police said on Wednesday.

In his order on Tuesday, Principal District and Sessions Court Judge Dinesh P Surana also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on Sharamat, alias Samir Quadar Shaikh, the police department said in a release.

Shaikh bludgeoned his wife to death on the night of August 25, 2023, on suspicion that she had been unfaithful to him, it said.

The entire case hinged on circumstantial evidence, scientific investigation, and medical forensics, and Public Prosecutor A D Rakh connected all the materials before the court, it said.

A total of 11 witnesses were examined during the trial.

The accused attempted to mount a defence claiming mental illness, but the court rejected it due to a complete lack of supporting evidence, the release said.

Holding that the woman's death was a premeditated murder, the court handed Shaikh a life sentence, it said, adding that assistant inspector Narayan Ekshinge of Chaklamba police station carried out the investigation.

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