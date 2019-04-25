Maharashtra Man Takes 'All India Bicycle Tour' For This Cause

Gandhar Kulkarni has a mission in mind - reconnecting youngsters with their mother tongue.

A 29-year-old man from Maharashtra had set off on a 20,000-kilometre journey on his bicycle last year in July. Intending to complete his journey on August 15 this year, Gandhar Kulkarni, a Sanskrit graduate, has a mission in mind - "reconnecting youngsters with their mother tongue".

"I started this initiative to create awareness about one's mother tongue and put an emphasis on this in schools. One must read all languages but they should learn their mother tongue first," he told news agency ANI.

Last month, a Tamil Nadu engineer took up a cycling expedition from Chennai to Germany's Hamburg, a 8,500 kilometre distance, to raise funds for victims of trafficking.

Naresh Kumar's cycling mission is to raise awareness to end all forms of modern slavery. Called Freedom Seat, anyone could join him for a ride on the pillion of his bicycle called "Kindness", for a chat on his cause.



"Freedom is the highest form of living anyone can have. We have more slaves now than those slavery days then. 40 million people world over are exploited sexually or as bonded labour. The money I raise would help the rescued bonded labourer's association. This would be a seed fund for them to start a life with dignity," he had told NDTV.

