Maharashtra Man Falls Into 500-Feet Gorge While Taking Selfie With Monkeys

Police have recovered the body from the gorge. (Representational)

Pune:

A 39-year-old man died after falling into a 500-feet deep gorge while taking a selfie with monkeys on the Varandha Ghat road near here, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday evening. The body of Abdul Shaikh, the dead, was retrieved in the early hours of Wednesday, an official said.

Abdul Shaikh, who was heading towards Konkan in his car, halted near Waghjai temple on the Varandha ghat road, he said.

"There were some monkeys around, and he was apparently trying to click a selfie with them in the background when he fell," said inspector Vitthal Dabade of Bhor police station.

Police recovered the body from the gorge with the help of the local Sahyadri rescue group, he added.

