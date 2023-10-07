Maharashtra Man Challenges Rs 180 Hike In Sanitary Cess, Court Orders Refund

Court asked Alibaug civic body to issue a refund and a fresh bill to the petitioner (Representational)

A court in Maharashtra's Raigad district has asked the Alibaug civic body to issue a refund to a local after he challenged a hike of Rs 180 in the annual sanitary cess for his house.

Ajay Upadhye, a lawyer, told Chief Judicial Magistrate SV Ugale that the civic body doubled the annual sanitary cess for his house to Rs 360 for the year 2019-2020 without any justification.

The petitioner said he paid the increased tax but decided to pursue the matter legally after no action was taken on his complaints to the local authorities. He filed a case in November 2019.

Mr Upadhye submitted in the court a government notification stating that the monthly sanitary cess is Rs 15 per flat or house in a 'C' class municipal area like Alibaug.

In its order, made available on Friday, the court accepted his contention and asked the civic body to issue a refund and a fresh bill.

