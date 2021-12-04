Maharashtra Man 'Strangles' 7-Year-Old Daughter After Argument With Wife: Report

Police arrested a 33-year-old man from Thane for allegedly strangling his 7-year-old daughter

Police today arrested a 33-year-old man from Mumbra in Maharashtra's Thane for allegedly strangling his seven-year-old daughter following an argument with wife, an official said.

The accused was identified as Anish Maldar, a labourer from Thane's Mumbra, the official told news agency PTI.

"Maldar lived with his wife and daughter. The couple used to frequently argue over petty issues at home. On Friday night, after a heated argument with his wife, Maldar took his daughter away and strangled her to death," senior inspector of Mumbra police station Dadahari Choure said.

When his wife later came to know about the daughter's death, she immediately informed the police, he said, adding that the girl's body was then sent to a government hospital for a forensic test.

An offence under IPC section 302 (murder) was registered against Maldar based on a complaint filed by his wife and he was arrested early this morning, Mr Choure said.



