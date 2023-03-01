Maharashtra Man Acquitted In Murder Case As No Witness Turns Up In Court

He was arrested under the Indian Penal Code section 302. (Representational)

A court in Maharashtra's Thane district has acquitted a 45-year-old man who was tried for allegedly killing his wife, saying the prosecution could not get any witness.

In his order of February 24, Additional Sessions Judge AS Bhagwat gave the benefit of doubt to the accused Atul Rebinath Burman and set him free.

As per the prosecution, Burman strangled his wife to death on February 2, 2014. He was arrested under the Indian Penal Code section 302.

When the case came up for hearing, summons' were issued to the witnesses but none of them turned up in the court.

In his order, the judge said that the police had arrested the accused on mere suspicion. In the absence of witnesses, the court gave him the benefit of doubt, the order said.

