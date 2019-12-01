Live Updates: BJP's Kisan Kathore Withdraws Nomination For Maharashtra Speaker

Maharashtra Assembly: Congress's Nana Patole was earlier with the BJP. (File)

An all party meeting to discuss the Maharashtra assembly Speaker's election decided today that Congress leader Nana Patole -- the nominee of the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance -- will be elected unopposed as BJP nominee Kisan Kathore is withdrawing nomination.

The Maharashtra assembly will vote at 11 am today to elect the Speaker a day after Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government sailed through the floor test amid protests led by the BJP's Devendra Fadnavis.

Congress's Nana Patole, who was earlier with the BJP, had earlier said that he expected to get elected unopposed. "They (the BJP) have the right in democracy (to field a candidate). But it has been a tradition in Maharashtra that Speaker is elected unopposed. We hope that tradition continues," the 56-year-old leader, who represents the Sakoli constituency in Vidarbha, had said.

Dec 01, 2019 10:09 (IST) To keep dignity of assembly intact, BJP withdrew nomination: NCP

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Chagan Bhujbal says: "Earlier, Opposition also filled the form for the post of Assembly Speaker, but after request by other MLAs and to keep the dignity of Assembly intact, they have taken back the name. Now, election of Speaker will happen unopposed."

Dec 01, 2019 10:08 (IST) Leader of Opposition to be elected

Dec 01, 2019 10:08 (IST) Leader of Opposition to be elected

The Leader of Opposition will be elected today after the Speaker's election which will be followed by a motion of thanks on the Governor's address in the House.

Dec 01, 2019 10:05 (IST) Nana Patole will be elected unopposed

Nana Patole had won the 2014 Lok Sabha election on BJP's ticket after quitting the Congress. Later, he had quit the party amid differences with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis in December 2017, and returned to the Congress. Nana Patole had won the 2014 Lok Sabha election on BJP's ticket after quitting the Congress. Later, he had quit the party amid differences with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis in December 2017, and returned to the Congress.