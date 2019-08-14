Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka Flood Live Updates: Nearly 200 Dead In Three States

Rescue teams have been deployed in all the flood-hit states.

Around 200 people have died in Maharashtra, Karnataka and Kerala - the three states worst affected by floods caused by heavy monsoon rains in several parts of the country in the last few weeks. Lakhs have been forced out of homes due to floods.

In Kerala, Malappuram and Kozhikode are on red alert today, which suggests likelihood of "heavy to very heavy rain". More than 90 people have died in the floods and 60 people are missing in the state, which suffered its worst deluge in a century last year.

In Karnataka, 58 people have been killed and seven lakh have been displaced. Chief Minster BS Yediyurappa has announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the family members of those who died in the floods.

A red alert has also been issued for Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan today.

Here are the live updates on floods in different parts of the country: