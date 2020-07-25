Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh Meets 85-Year-Old 'Warrior Aaji' In Pune

Shantabai Pawar's has been offered help by many after her video went viral on social media

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Saturday met Shantabai Pawar, an 85-year-old woman whose stick-fighting video has gone viral on social media and has drawn widespread praise from internet users.

Ms Pawar has been performing "lathi-kathi" - a traditional Indian martial art - on the streets of Pune during the lockdown to earn money for her family, which includes orphaned children she has taken under her care.

"I had the privilege to meet 85yrs old Shantabai Pawar, the #WarriorAaji from #Pune, at her home. I heard from many people about the way she has been exercising for her livelihood. Felt inspired & refreshed upon meeting her & gifted her Nawari saree & Rs 1 Lakh on Party's behalf," Anil Deshmukh tweeted.

After her video went viral, several people have come forward to help, including film actor Riteish Deshmukh who called her "warrior aaji" (warrior grandmother) on a microblogging site and contacted her.

"The 'Bharosa Cell' of Pune Police has demonstrated a great example of humanity by serving the 15,000 Senior Citizens of our society during the lockdown period. I am also confident that the 'Bharosa Cell' will continue to help the people in days to come," Mr Deshmukh said in another tweet.

