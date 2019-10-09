Assembly Elections Date 2019: Maharashtra, Haryana Election Date, Full Schedule, FAQs, Results

Election 2019: Maharashtra, Haryana Assembly election result will be declared on October 24.

Assembly Elections in Haryana and Maharashtra will take place on October 21. The assembly election date was announced by the Election Commission last month on September 21, after which the model code of conduct was in place. The Vidhan Sabha Elections will take place in a single phase in both the states. The counting of votes will be done on October 24. The election process will be completed by October 27, Diwali day. The current assembly in Maharashtra ends on November 9 and in Haryana on November 2. The Election Commission has appealed to political parties in Maharashtra and Haryana to using plastic, polythene and other materials in their campaign as an eco-friendly measure. The number of polling stations has increased this year and the ones on second floor have been brought down to the ground level. Special security measures are in place for Maoist affected regions in Maharashtra like Gadchiroli and Gondia.

2019 Haryana Assembly Elections Date, Full Schedule, Result Dates

There are 90 seats in Haryana. Of these, 17 are reserved for Schedule Caste and none for Schedule Tribes. The number of voters in Haryana are 1.82 crore including 1.07 lakh service voters.

In 2014 Haryana Assembly Election, Manohar Lal Khattar-led BJP government came to power in the state after winning 47 seats. The Congress was restricted to just 15 seats, while the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) took 19.

Poll Event Haryana Notification date September 27, 2019 Last date for filing nominations October 4, 2019 Scrutiny of nominations October 5, 2019 Last date for withdrawal of candidature October 7, 2019 Date of elections October 21, 2019 Counting of votes October 24, 2019

Assembly Election Date 2019 | 2019 Maharashtra Assembly Elections

There are 288 seats in Maharashtra. Of these, 29 are reserved for Schedule Caste and 25 for Schedule Tribes. The number of voters in Maharashtra are 8.9 crore. This year, 3,239 candidates are contesting the assembly elections.

In 2014 Maharashtra Assembly Election, the BJP won 122 seats, Shiv Sena got 63 seats, while Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) could only manage 42 and 41 respectively from a total of 288. The BJP and Shiv Sena formed a coalition government in the state.

FAQs on Assembly Elections:

What's the expenditure limit for candidates contesting Assembly polls in Maharashtra and Haryana?

Per the election commission, each candidate will get Rs 28 lakh in each seat.

What are EVMs and VVPATs?

An EVM or Electronic Voting Machine is an electronic device which records votes. It has two units - a control unit and a balloting unit. Since 2010, the Election Commission has been phasing in a third unit called the VVPAT or the Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail, which allows voters to verify that their votes have been recorded correctly by printing a paper receipt.

Can the EVMs be trusted?

The Election Commission says EVMs are tamper-proof and accurate. Questions have been raised over EVMs in the past few years, mostly from parties that have lost the polls. To set questions and doubts at rest, the Election Commission organised a "hackathon" last year, but the allegations of voting machines being manipulated persist.

What is the maximum number of votes which can be cast in EVMs?

An EVM being used by the Election Commission of India can record a maximum of 2,000 votes.

What is NOTA and when was it introduced?

NOTA or "None Of The Above" is a voting option on EVMs that allows voters to reject candidates in their constituency. It was introduced In October 2013 after a Supreme Court order.

Can I use my Aadhaar card to vote?

Yes. As long as you have your name in the voters' list, you can walk in to a polling booth and cast your vote with an Aadhaar card as ID proof.

