Maharashtra Election 2019: Know Full Schedule, Voting And Result Date

Maharashtra poll date 2019: The state has 8.9 crore voters.

Maharashtra assembly election dates were announced today by the Election Commission. Maharashtra election will take place in a single phase on October 21, Monday. The result for Maharashtra election will be declared three days later on October 24. The Maharashtra assembly election term ends on November 9. The state has 288 seats; of these 29 are reserved for Schedule Caste and 25 for Schedule Tribes. Maharashtra has 8.9 crore voters. In 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, the BJP won 122 seats, Shiv Sena got 63 seats, while Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) could only manage 42 and 41 respectively from a total of 288. BJP and Shiv Sena formed a coalition government in the state.

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2019: Date, Schedule, All Election-related FAQs

Last date of nomination in Maharashtra election are October 4

Scrutiny of nomination will take place on October 5

The candidates can withdraw candidatures by October 7

Maharashtra Election date is October 21

Maharashtra election result date is October 24

BJP's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis took out a rally last month in the state, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a rally on Thursday. Their rival Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party that fought separately in 2014 appear to be struggling in Maharashtra after an exodus of leaders to the BJP and the Shiv Sena. They are fighting together this time.

Assembly Elections in Haryana will also take place on the same date - October 21 and result on October 24.

