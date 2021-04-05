Anil Deshmukh To Request Supreme Court To Cancel CBI Probe Against Him

The Maharashtra government and Anil Deshmukh, who stepped down from the post of the state's home minister today, have decided to approach the Supreme Court to seek cancellation of the CBI probe against him in a corruption case. The Bombay High Court has ordered a preliminary CBI investigation against him regarding the allegations made by former Mumbai police chief Param Bir Singh. It had given the Central agency 15 days for a preliminary report. Within hours, Mr Deshmukh had resigned, citing moral grounds.

Mr Singh -- who was replaced as the Mumbai police chief last month -- approached the Bombay High Court after a Supreme Court order. In his petition he alleged that he was removed from his post because of his complaints against Mr Deshmukh to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.