1.8 Crore Maharashtra Children Given Measles-Rubella Vaccine In 10 Days

The vaccination drive was implemented in 96,000 Maharashtra schools, government said (Representational)

The Maharashtra government Saturday said 1.8 crore children between the ages of nine months and 15 years had been administered the Measles-Rubella or MR vaccine in the last 10 days.

A six-week long MR vaccination drive started in the state on November 27 and it aims to cover 3.38 crore children by December 31.

Maharashtra Health Minister Deepak Sawant Saturday said the drive, under which MR vaccines are being given free of cost at government hospitals and dispensaries, had achieved 35 per cent of its target.

He said the drive had been implemented successfully in 96,000 schools in the state.

He said that Bhandara district had completed 60 per cent of its target, the highest in the state so far.

Districts like Sindhudurg, Gadchiroli, Kolhapur and Yavatmal had also done well, he said, while Navi Mumbai, Vasai-Virar and Dhule had achieved about 40 per cent of the target.

