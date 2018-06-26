Maharashtra Bus Driver Dies Saving Children Stuck In Pothole In Rain Prakash Balu Patil, the bus driver, was taking the children back home, his vehicle got stuck in a drain in Narangi village due to strong rainwater flow.

Share EMAIL PRINT A case of accidental death has been filed at the Arnala police station in Maharashtra. Mumbai: A school bus driver drowned in Maharashtra's Palghar on Monday while saving two children who got stuck in a pothole during heavy rains.



Prakash Balu Patil, 40, used to ferry children to and from a Virar school every day. On Monday, while Mr Patil was taking the children back home, his vehicle got stuck in a drain in Narangi village due to strong rainwater flow. Two children de-boarded the bus and started playing in the rain water, reports news agency ANI.



On seeing them, the driver rushed to get them back, but the children got stuck in a pothole. While the driver manager to rescue them, the heavy flow of water drowned him after he lost his balance.



"When he saw that two of the children were drowning, without a care for himself, he jumped out of his seat and rushed to save the children," an Arnala police station officer was reported as saying by newspaper



The bus driver's dead body was later recovered by firefighters. He is survived by his wife, three children and parents.



